Candidate Profile: Frank Miles

Name: Frank Miles
Age: 57
Immediate family members: Amy Miles, Andrew Miles, Sara Miles, Alyssa Ricks and Amber Ricks
Town: Glen Carbon
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Supervisor
Occupation: Public Administration Consultant
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Edwardsville Township Trustee 2009-2013; Edwardsville Township Supervisor 2013-current
Why are you running? I have spent my entire career in the public service, as a city planner in Edwardsville, city administrator in O’Fallon, a Congressional chief of staff, college executive, business developer and a county planning and community and economic eevelopment eirector. I offer my professional, qualified government service to provide a quality government for the professional operation and management of Edwardsville Township.
What is your view on township government and its role? This is the oldest form of government in the United States. It is the level of government closest to serving the people. Through the townshipaAssessor, real property is given values for taxing purposes, the township highway commissioner maintains township roadways and the supervisor manages the general and emergency assistance programs to help the most vulnerable populations meet basic needs. In Edwardsville Township, the supervisor also manages our Township Park - or “Airplane” Park.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Wanted: A person who is qualified to understand the tasks of developing and managing a public budget, understand how government works, manage employees, monitor programs, develop policy and meet federal, state and local laws and requirements. Need an experienced grants seeker to look for funds to help reduce costs and someone to review budgets, programs and services for waste and duplication and opportunities for collaboration and cooperation.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? As with everything in the public sector, taxes and sources of revenues to provide public services is a critical issue today. The property tax burden in Illinois is among the highest in the country. A township, as well as any other form of local government, must be prepared to cut costs and share services across cities and villages within their jurisdictions. We have done this consistently in Edwardsville Township. However, the lights have to be kept on and services have to be provided. I address these issues by setting up cooperative agreements within township budgets, work with the city of Edwardsville and the village of Glen Carbon to share equipment costs, work with the school district, local churches and social organizations to leverage our limited township funds with their funds to provide needed services for those who are hurting and need help and seek every grant opportunity available. To date we have secured over $150,000 in grant funds for projects in our park.
Why should people vote for you? With over 25 years of public experience, Edwardsville Township cannot afford on-the-job training. Needed public services and programs have to be managed and run immediately to provide the service quality expected by the taxpayers of Edwardsville township. I have a passion and a heart for public service. I accept the responsibility with eagerness and enthusiasm and will do the work to best of my ability.
