Candidate profile: Dennis Muyleart

Name: Dennis Muyleart
Age: 35
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: Alderman Ward 1
Previous Offices: None
Why I am running: I am running for alderman to ensure that O’Fallon stays the great town I moved to when we decided to start a family. I want to make sure the people of ward 1 have a representative that maintains open lines of communication and hears their concerns and take the appropriate action on those concerns.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? I believe the most important issue facing O’Fallon today is the tax burden placed on the residents. There are several taxing entities that are part of our property taxes, but I would like to see the city try and reduce their portion to help relieve some of the burden. This can be done by being more financially responsible and make a budget more focused on necessities instead of spending on new luxuries.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? O’Fallon is Looking for someone who will be a representative of the people of ward 1. Someone who will not let political affiliations or own personal wants to conflict with the will of the people he/she is elected to represent. Low pay and no benefits.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I think that we should focus our budget on more necessities such as infrastructure needs in the community, instead of adding more luxuries. These cost tax payers money initially, and then more annually to maintain. Such is the library tax. This added new employees and makes up for a shortfall they had in social security. When you add new facilities, new costs are associated. If we could reduce costs on expansion and reduce debt, we can begin to reduce tax burden on citizens.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? I understand that no one likes the idea of new or more taxes. But you have to look at what each tax is and what it is for before making a decision. School facility tax: Schools will be allotted their portion of the sales tax revenue based on their percentage of the student population within the county. From there, districts have a few options as to how to use the revenue. They can save the money over time to pay for capital projects outright, issue new bonds for current capital needs and support those bonds with the sales tax, and they can retire existing debt issued for capital purposes. Public safety tax: The tax hike would bring in an estimated $21.6 million a year to the county. The county would rebate 25 percent of the money back to municipalities on a per capita basis, if the referendum passes. That money would have to be used for public safety purposes, such as fire departments or police departments. Sales of cars, boats, prescription medicine, groceries will not be taxed. And this is an increase of about 1 cent each. Roungly 30-40% of all sales taxes is collected from people passing through O’Fallon by way of gas station, restaurants, shops, etc. and I believe that schools and public safety are extremely important. I will continue to look at the info that is released on these taxes as it comes out, and make a definite decision prior to the election. As for now, I have not made a definite decision on them.
Why should people vote for me? I believe I will be an honest represent for the people of my ward. I will keep communications open with the people I represent and I will do everything I can to try and relieve some of the tax burden of the residents. I will not let my personal beliefs get in the way of portraying the will of the people I represent. And I will keep and open mind to any new growth of O’fallon as long as its financially responsible, and what’s best long term for the residents.
