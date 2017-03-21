Candidate profile: Vern Malare

Name: Vern Malare
Age: 67
Family: His wife Caroline Malare.
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: Alderman Ward 3
Occupation: Retired
Previous Offices: None
Why I am running: To make sure the concerns of teh residents in Ward 3 are being addressed.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? Taxes, infrastructure, safety of citizents. Work with all city officials to identify the problems and come up with solutions to rectify those problems.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Representative for the residents of ward 3. Hold public forums for questions and answers for citizens.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? By controlling the cost of all departments. Reduce the cost of wastful spending.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? School facility needs to be trimmed and get back to fundamental education that will ensure them good jobs in the future because children are our future.
Why should people vote for me? I don’t feel that the resident’s voices are being heard. As alderman I will interact with my constituents to hear their concerns and needs.
