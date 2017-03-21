Candidate profile: Robert Goss

Name: Robert W. Goss
Age: 48
Immediate family members: Katlyn Elizabeth
Town: New Athens
Office seeking: Lenzburg Township Highway Commissioner
Occupation: Automobile Technician
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: Lenzburg Township Highway Commissioner 2001-2005
Why are you running? To increase the quality of our roads within the township.
What is your view on township government and its role? Township government is the oldest form of government still in use today. Its existence is vital in maintaining a contiguous relationship between local government and tax paying residents.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A proactive self-starter that can address the day to day maintenance required for the township roads and deal with emergency situations as they occur.
What is the most important issue facing the Lenzburg Township Road District? How would you approach it? Most certainly the safety of our residents! There are roads and signs that are in a state of disarray. I plan to address this by using only 100 percent state approved materials for roads and bridges as well as updating signage with high reflective road signs.
Why should people vote for you? I am an open and honest person that will treat the residents and township in general with the upmost respect and look out for its best interest. I will be proactive in addressing matters in a timely fashion.
Comments