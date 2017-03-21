Candidate profile: Kevin Hall

Name: Kevin Hall
Age: 30
Immediate family members: Kellie - Wife
Town: Edwardsville
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Sales & Marketing
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: First time running for public office
Why are you running? This is my first time running for political office and I feel local government is a perfect way to start because it provides the opportunity to help people and give back to the community I live in.
What is your view on township government and its role? For the Edwardsville Township, the biggest role is continuing to bring Edwardsville and Glen Carbon together and to maximize how taxpayer money is spent. We don’t need to waste money on unnecessary redundancies. The other major role I see is townships are much more agile than state and federal governments, so it should adapt to changing landscapes quickly. For example, if Prop E fails to pass, I feel the township should be prepared to fill in some of the activities cut by the school board. The Township should be plugged into the will of the people and make sure they are serving the voters.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Listen to thoughts and complaints from constituents on a wide range of topics. Develop programs and activities that benefit the entire community. Attend monthly meetings to determine future course. Budget money and decide proper allocation. Provide assistance to citizens in need.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? How do we justify or show taxpayers that we are still a necessary level of government and allocation of their funds? I would start out by looking at the situation post election. If Prop E fails to pass and Illinois still is without a state budget, I feel the Township should prepare to fill some of the needs of the community. However if these two things are passed, I will look at ways the Township can provide value to the citizens. Some areas to focus on are bringing Edwardsville and Glen Carbon into even greater cooperation, finding more ways people can use Township Park, building programs for community enrichment. The community has taken great steps forward and I want to use the township to keep that momentum going.
Why should people vote for you? If people are open to change they should vote for me. As I run for the Township, I view it with an open mind. I see the positive benefits that the township brings the community with all of the work they provide at Airplane Park, the active programs for seniors in the community, and positive steps bringing Edwardsville and Glen Carbon closer together. However at the same time, I understand the argument that the township has outlived its original purpose, that having the additional employees and facilities may not be the best use of money. So if elected, I will listen to the voters and see if there is a way within the Township’s means to have it be a valuable part of the community. However, if there is no way to reduce that 40 percent of the Township’s budget is spent on salaries or a way to show its value to the general population, I am prepared to move toward dissolving the township. Governments are designed to serve the people, and that is my biggest goal if elected.
