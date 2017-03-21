Candidate profile: Chris Hursey

Name: Chris Hursey
Age: 28
Family: His wife, Alli Hursey.
Town: O’Fallon
Office Seeking: Alderman Ward 5
Occupation: Transportation/Logistics wit Mark XVI Transportation Solutions, Inc.
Previous Offices: Current ward 5 alderman since 2016 appointment.
Why I am running: I felt a need to fill the vacancy left by Alderman Mike Bennett so that our ward and our city had full representation on the council. I was born and raised in O’Fallon, I love what the city was and I love what the city is today and I want to continue the direction in which my residents want it to go.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? Forward movement is the most important issue to me. I believe that if you are not going forward then you are going backwards, there is no standing still. O’Fallon is among the top cities to live in the metro-east, Southern Illinois, and Illinois and I want to continue moving forward. I believe the best way we as a city council can continue the progression and growth O’Fallon has seen over the past 20 years is by investing in our youth and investing in ourselves. Our youth have a top ranked park to play baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, and many other sports and activities in the O’Fallon Family Sport Park, this brings talent from all across the country to our city allowing us to earn revenue from visitors and allowing our youth to see top competition without leaving home. Investing in ourselves, our city has many business owners in a variety of genres and I believe that we need to support other O’Fallon residents. This means buying gas in O’Fallon, eating at O’Fallon restaurants, shopping at O’Fallon stores, using O’Fallon builders etc. I understand that it is more about convenience and sometimes you have to go outside of the city limits, but making it a regular habit can go a long way for the city of O’Fallon.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Wanting and willing to serve my residents and my city.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? I believe the best way to keep costs down, especially our property taxes, is to invest in bringing outside revenue to our city. The more revenue the city of O’Fallon gets from non-residents, the more tax relief we can get from our property taxes from a city point of view.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? Not City Council related, I have no professional position on these, I believe that is up to the individual voter.
Why should people vote for me? My residents should vote for me because I care, I listen, and I am approachable. Anyone who knows me will tell you that I am willing to listen to anything anyone has to say, whether I agree with them or not. I faced a hard decision and hateful words a few weeks ago about the Dollar General vote and changing my vote from a “no” to a “Yes”. My first decision was based on the fact that I thought too many Alderman/woman were arguing and not in agreement on the whole situation, therefore I could not support this with a yes vote at that time. However, I did not think that the deal would fall off of the table, nor did I want it to fail. I just wanted it to be developed more and have a more in-depth look at a committee meeting. Once it failed, I was contacted by many of my Ward 5 residents respectfully showing their displeasure in my “no” vote. After talking and reaching out to dozens of ward 5 residents (who all were for the Dollar General deal), I scrambled to find out how or if I could bring it back up with a full representation of the council(two council members were not at the first reading). I was able to listen to my constituents, take their comments, and be their voice. It felt great hearing from them after the Dollar General deal passed, their positive comments so heavily outweighed the few negative hateful comments I received. That’s why I believe that my residents should vote for me, their voices will be represented. Write-in Chris Hursey on April 4, 2017 for the city of O’Fallon alderman ward 5 for the unexpired two-year vacancy.
