Candidate profile: Kenneth Bouas

Name: Kenneth Bouas
Age: 55
Family: His wife Rhonda; son, Bryan; and, daughter Kaylee Bouas.
Town: Shiloh
Office Seeking: Trustee
Occupation: Owner/Operator Owner of BiState Security and Investigative Services Inc.
Previous Offices: None
Why I am running: I feel the village needs new leaders. Leaders who have strong ideas, are concerned about the common good of the people, and respect all viewpoints. I want to encourage and enable people to get informed on the issues and what the village government is doing. I want to be out in the community talking to people and building relationships. I am hoping to make things more transparent, fiscally responsible and maintain an open-door policy.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? 1. Maintaining fiscal responsibility with the village budget. Answer: New businesses are more likely to be attracted to a community with reasonable tax levels and a healthy progressive business environment. Strive to keep our existing businesses happy. 2. Balancing the growth within the village while keeping a high quality of life for the residents. Listen to the residents and their needs. 3. Transparency with residents on village business. Maintain an open dialog with the residents.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Seeking a Trustee with following abilities: 1. Ability to communicate effectively, through listening and speaking. 2. Ability to interact and make informed decisions in a group setting. 3. A willingness and commitment to serve the best interests of the village and its residents. 4. Fiscally responsible and honest.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? 1. Oversight of department heads and their budget. 2. Consult with village employees as they often have the best ideas of cost savings for the village. 3. Always look for a better way to deliver village services.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? For me it's hard to justify a sales tax increase in any form. I am a strong supporter of law enforcement and a good school system, they are the backbone of a strong and prosperous community. However, If both of the sales tax referendums pass, Shiloh will be at a tax rate of 9.35 percent (10.35 percent in the Green Mount and Wingate business districts and 9.85 percent in the Three Springs business district). That puts Shiloh's tax rate and our neighboring cities as having some of the highest sales tax rates in the nation. That combined with Illinois having the second highest property tax rates in the nation is not good for the future of our state. The misuse of TIF districts has caused a loss of funds for our schools and the inability of county leaders to prioritize spending for public safety instead of other projects is in my opinion unacceptable. You can't keep passing the buck off on the taxpayer by raising sales taxes and property taxes. It's time someone is fiscally responsible with the taxpayer's money.
Why should people vote for me? I have lived in Shiloh for the last 18 years with my family. I have no personal political agenda other than to serve the residents of Shiloh to the best of my ability. I have seen the growing pains associated with the village and feel that I have a good insight of what people want in a trustee. I want to maintain a high quality of life and safety for our residents. As a retired police officer I, have been serving as a trustee on the Mascoutah, IL police pension board for the last eight years. This experience along with my experience as a supervisor in the mining industry and a successful small business owner has put me in a unique position over my opponent's. I believe I can effectively manage village business for the residents. I have the ability to listen to the problems presented to me by the public, then devise a solution that is best for the residents and the village.
Comments