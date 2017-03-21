Candidate profile: Robert Weilmuenster

Name: Robert Weilmuenster
Age: 57
Family: His wife Lori; and, son Kirk Weilmuenster.
Town: Shiloh
Office Seeking: Trustee
Occupation: Owner/Operator 2 Business. Ultra Data Solutions & YourItems4sale.com
Previous Offices: One term of Shiloh Trustee, Meadowbrück Lake Estates H.O.A. president
Why I am running: To improve the future of Shiloh.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? Growth of Shiloh and the surrounding communities impacting traffic, roads, etc. Planning and budget with state and local governments.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Running for Shiloh Trustee to improve quality of life for the Shiloh Residents with common sense policy voting.
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? Common sense spending.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not? I support both the Schools and public Safety. I also support the residents and I feel the residents are being taxed out of there homes.
Why should people vote for me? Twenty-five-year resident with a voting track record governing for the residents.
