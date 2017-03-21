Candidate profile: Tina Warchol

Name: Tina Warchol
Age: 51
Family: Daughters Brittaney and Julia Warchol.
Town: Shiloh
Office Seeking: Trustee
Occupation: General manager with Norm’s Bargain Barn
Previous Offices: Shiloh trustee for the last two terms.
Why I am running: I ran for Village Trustee to help bring a sense of stability and safety to the community; and to help ensure that Shiloh has good government, a strong police force, constructive activities for families, and a good plan for moving forward. I believe Shiloh has the potential to be one of the better communities to live, work and play in; however, to reach this potential, citizens, community leaders, and elected officials must get involved and work together for the good of the Village.
What is the most important issues facing the city of O’Fallon? How would you approach it? We need to make sure we have a balance of growth and green space. In addition we need to make sure the growth that does happens is in the best interest of our residents.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? Village Trustees to legislate and oversee the general operations of government. Among the duties of a Village Trustee are: Approval of ordinances and resolutions, Oversight of general government operations through standing committees, Approval of all Mayoral appointments, Oversight of village spending (passing a budget, appropriations and tax levy).
How would you keep costs down or reduce costs in your municipality? To keep cost down you have to use a check and balance system. We need to make sure all expenditures are budgeted and any additional expenditures are brought before the board for approval. The budget should be monitored for any unusual expenditures.
In St. Clair County, there will be votes on two sales tax referendums. Do you support either or both? Why or why not?I support both referendums (because) public safety and schools are a priority for me.
Why should people vote for me? Having served as Trustee for eight years now, I believe Shiloh is headed in a positive direction based on strong family and community values. Being part of the Shiloh community, knowing what it used to be and what it has the potential to become, and having the opportunity to enrich the lives of the citizens are among the motivators that guide my decisions as Trustee. Being Trustee allows me the opportunity to continue to be active, to participate and to serve in my community.
Comments