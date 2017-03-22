Candidate Profile: Tom Cromer

Name: Tom Cromer
Age: 43
Immediate family members: Wife-Robin, 2 sons and 1 granddaughter
Town: Edwardsville
Office seeking: Edwardsville Township Trustee
Occupation: Deputy Sheriff - Madison County
Previous and current elected offices and terms served: n/a
Why are you running? As a Deputy Sheriff I serve the public everyday. As a Township Trustee I'd be able to continue serving the public, but in a different way. Only three people took out petitions for four positions. There was a need and I feel a responsibility to my community to fill that need. Being a write-in candidate is not easy, but I feel that it has given me the opportunity to engage even more people in the community.
What is your view on township government and its role? When people talk about Edwardsville Township, they mostly talk about the park. While the park is beautiful, there is so much more to the township and the services they provide. They responsibility of road maintenance alone makes the township vital, but the other services to seniors and veterans, for example, make the township a necessary entity to pick up the slack left behind by the county and local governments.
If you were writing a job description for the position you’re seeking, what would it say? A Township Trustee is a voting member of the Township Board which is responsible for approving or rejecting expenditures for the Township. The Board of Trustees is also responsible for establishing policies for the Township, approving the budget for the Township and auditing bills submitted for payment.
What is the most important issue facing Edwardsville Township? How would you approach it? Many people feel as though Township government is an unnecessary layer of government. People don't like paying taxes in the first place, let alone to a government they don't understand. What I'd like to do is educate the public on the workings of the township and get people engaged as to how their tax dollars are being used. As people learn more about the Township and the services that are provided the issue of doubting the need for Township government would not be an issue at all.
Why should people vote for you? I've been a faithful public servant for almost 23 years as a law enforcement officer. I'm fortunate to interact with people everyday which gives me a good understanding of what people are looking for in the people that represent them and their tax dollars. I believe in the good that the Township does for the community and would be honored to be a representative of the people if they vote for me.
