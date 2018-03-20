Jason Plummer, Ben Stratemeyer, Rafael Him and George Barber are running for the GOP nomination for the 54th State Senate race.
Jason Plummer, Ben Stratemeyer, Rafael Him and George Barber are running for the GOP nomination for the 54th State Senate race.

Plummer builds wide lead in 54th state Senate primary

By Mike Koziatek



March 20, 2018 08:28 PM

In the race to replace Republican State Sen. Kyle McCarter, Jason Plummer built a large lead with just over half of the precincts reporting Tuesday night in the 54th state Senate GOP primary.

Plummer has over triple the number of votes of his nearest competitor.

With 132 of 249 precincts reporting, here are the unofficial vote totals for the four candidates seeking the GOP nomination for the 54th state Senate seat:

George Barber: 1,661

Rafael Him: 1,521

Jason Plummer: 7,246

Ben Stratemeyer: 2,087

The general election will be Nov. 6 and no Democratic candidate has yet filed to run.

McCarter, R-Lebanon, has held the 54th state Senate seat since 2009 and decided not to run for re-election.

The 54th State Senate district includes all of Bond, Fayette, Clinton and Marion counties and parts of Madison, St. Clair, Washington and Effingham counties. It extends from Troy, Highland and New Baden in the metro-east to Effingham, Centralia and Salem.

Mike Koziatek: 618-239-2502

  Comments  

