Never fear, the caped campaign crusaders are here

The Russkies may be hacking our election. The Donald is sure it’s a rigged system. So confusing, especially considering Trump is supposedly a Russian puppet and you’d think if they were hacking us they’d rig the election for him.
But not to worry in St. Clair County. Here we have the Voter Integrity Hotline.
Think something is up? Just call 618-825-2366 or email VoterIntegrity@co.st-clair.il.us and word goes out to the sheriff, the county prosecutor, the federal prosecutor and the county clerk’s election department.
Not even the Bat Phone was that effective.
County Clerk Thomas Holbrook deserves credit along with the other officeholders for making this user-friendly system happen. There are enough cross-checks that the system should be solid, even with four caped Democrats coming to the rescue.
With early voting there have already been complaints, mainly involving touch-screen voting. Curious, though, that the main complaint was that hitting the Republican candidate registered a vote for the Democrat.
What was the race? It was St. Clair County Board chairman. Votes for Republican Rodger Cook were registering for Democratic incumbent Mark Kern.
Hmmm. Interesting that of all the error permutations, that was the one that came up.
Still, the machines were tested and found to be fine. The county’s Republican party leader was satisfied. Holbrook surmised it was user error, much like screen taps failing to register on a smartphone screen.
So rest assured, St. Clair County: Your election will not be stolen by the machines.
Dead voters, silver suitcases of cash and fists full of absentee ballots will be the more likely villains. Be sure to call and report them.
