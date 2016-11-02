What happens when you mix sick kids, golf and sex? Triple bogey.

Maybe there shouldn’t be a lot of brainpower expended on this, but the story about nude golf in Columbia is a bit puzzling.
So organizer Dennis L. Daugherty Jr., 45, of Wood River organizes a golf tournament Sept. 27 at River Lakes Golf Course in Columbia to benefit the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Well isn’t that nice, trying to help seriously ill children see Disney or fulfill a wish to just be regular kids before heading back to the hospital.
He advertises the “hottest beer cart girls in the Midwest serving drinks on selected holes.” OK, it gets warm out there and some alcohol could loosen wallets for a worthwhile charity.
Only Daugherty never registered with Make-A-Wish. And the “beer cart girls” were naked and performing sex acts.
Not exactly a family-friendly event on a public course, but then the “public” part was certainly part of the cheap thrill, right?
So the Columbia cops see the smartphone photos and video. Daugherty is charged — not with anything related to the public indecency, but with deceptive practices because sex golf proceeds were not heading to sick children until after the cops got involved.
Now Daugherty wraps himself in indignation and blames the media.
“There were a few girls that got out of hand and the media got ahold of the pictures. It was in poor taste of me to mix the two but it happened. I only had good intentions with this event but I’m being made out to be this horrible person by the media, which I am not.”
Poor Daugherty.
So exactly where does one recruit charity beer waitresses who go nude and perform sex acts?
