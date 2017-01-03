When Illinois turns you into a chump chasing chump change

0:41 New St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ron Duebbert sworn in Pause

0:47 Burger King plans July 2017 opening for new Belleville location

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: The country's evolving laws on cannabis

0:48 Police on the scene of shooting outside of Cahokia Walmart

1:03 Police investigate shooting scene at Cahokia Walmart

2:41 Kristen Poshard talks about personal tragedy and her new position with Madison County

0:39 Police chief speaks about officer-involved shooting at Cahokia Walmart

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:07 Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo prepares for NHL Winter Classic