That ain’t Monopoly money those Springfield characters are playing with

8:36 Want a tour of the new St. Elizabeth's Hospital in O'Fallon? Pause

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

0:42 Capt. Timothy Tyler, commander of Illinois State Police District 11

0:52 I spy with my home surveillance eye, a criminal

1:30 Kurt Prenzler sworn in as county board chairman

6:01 Firefighter with Down syndrome

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

1:28 O'Fallon senior talks basketball win over Collinsville