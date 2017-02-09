Jackpots at Jack Flash just ain’t as jacked up as some think

Gambling at the gas station? That’s some greasy business.
Catholic church land becoming a mini-casino? Bingo.
But seriously folks, does anyone really care if there are a few slots in a gas station that looks like a “QT that looks like a Cracker Barrel?” Anyone besides mayoral challenger Dallas Cook’s people, that is?
Fourteen of Belleville’s aldermen saw a little problem with the proposed Jack Flash convenience store on Illinois 15 getting those slots. They are calling it a truck stop, though they should call it a bus stop, because they say lots of buses will buy gas there after dropping off visitors at the National Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows. The truck stop distinction is key because the state of Illinois is very picky about where it will allow gambling (Heh, heh, heh).
It used to be that video gambling was illegal and found mainly in bars and strip clubs. Illinois legalized it and decided the best venues were truck stops, bars, restaurants that serve alcohol as well as veteran and fraternal clubs that also serve booze.
Liquor and gambling: What could go wrong?
They drew the line at gas stations. Truckers are good customers, moms in minivans are bad — never mind those lottery ticket machines.
But no slots at horse race tracks. The bar across the highway is OK, but don’t corrupt all those simulcast bettors.
Or should we? Stay tuned, the Illinois Senate is pondering.
The only thing separating Illinois from Vegas is decent shows and slots at the grocery store and airport.
Hmmm. Maybe that’s the cure for the $6.5-million drain on St. Clair County.
Gamble MidAmerica!
