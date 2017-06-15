Madness on a baseball field, and a war to win against hate

More Videos 1:49 Protests in St. Louis following Stockley verdict Pause 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:49 Highlights from Southridge-Pasco game, including Jake Newbry's interception return for a TD. 1:41 Saggy pants fashion police are officially off duty 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 2:41 Understanding how the brain responds to methamphetamine 32:03 Video from Saturday night's Stockley verdict protest in Central West End 1:49 Collinsville kid became a role model after returning $13,000 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

​Alexandria Police and witness recount shooting at congressional baseball practice Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown briefs the press on the on-going investigation of the shooting at the GOP baseball practice early this morning in Alexandria, Va. . A witness recounts the scene where Majority Whip Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional staff and members of the Capitol Police were shot. Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown briefs the press on the on-going investigation of the shooting at the GOP baseball practice early this morning in Alexandria, Va. . A witness recounts the scene where Majority Whip Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional staff and members of the Capitol Police were shot.

