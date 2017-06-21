MidAmerica Airport’s cost of success keeps going up, up and away

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 9:00 Durbin says only three Republican senators needed to stop Obamacare repeal Pause 11:30 Durbin slams secretive Republican health-care-repeal process 1:08 Author talks about his travel book that includes St. Louis' Fox Theatre 1:04 FBI: no sign that list of names found on congressional shooter was a target list 2:01 MidAmerica Airport gets Allegiant Air flights to Phoenix 3:24 Lindenwood University has town hall meeting for residents 0:35 Truck ends up in Alorton pond 0:18 Crews pull truck from pond after crash 0:21 Car reportedly drives into water in Alorton 1:10 Neighbor helps Alhambra family, pets get out of house fire safely Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Allegiant Air will add flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Phoenix, AZ, in November, welcome news to passengers who were heading out this week to other Allegiant destinations. The airport leaders said the passenger load is increasing and creating a need for more resources at the airport once featured on NBC News in their Fleecing of America series. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com

Allegiant Air will add flights from MidAmerica St. Louis Airport to Phoenix, AZ, in November, welcome news to passengers who were heading out this week to other Allegiant destinations. The airport leaders said the passenger load is increasing and creating a need for more resources at the airport once featured on NBC News in their Fleecing of America series. Julian Lim jlim@mcclatchy.com