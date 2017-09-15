Saggy pants ban was nothing butt a public embarrassment

More Videos 1:41 Saggy pants fashion police are officially off duty Pause 32:03 Video from Saturday night's Stockley verdict protest in Central West End 1:47 During rush hours, readers say this O’Fallon road is impossible to drive through 0:57 Shiloh woman paddles length of Mississippi River to Louisiana 1:49 Protests in St. Louis following Stockley verdict 0:32 Protesters damage police car in St. Louis 1:42 Protesters take over intersection of Market and Tucker 1:15 Central quarterback Trent Nunn 1:04 Protesters sing together after not-guilty verdict for St. Louis police officer 4:41 Attorney dismayed by not guilty verdict Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Saggy pants fashion police are officially off duty Collinsville, IL, Police are no longer required to write $100 tickets for pants sagging more than 3 inches below the waist. But then, they never enforced the law during the six years it was on the books. City leaders repealed the ordinance to end the listings on "dumb law" websites. Collinsville, IL, Police are no longer required to write $100 tickets for pants sagging more than 3 inches below the waist. But then, they never enforced the law during the six years it was on the books. City leaders repealed the ordinance to end the listings on "dumb law" websites. Brad Weisenstein bweisenstein@bnd.com

