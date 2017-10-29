More township corruption argues for eliminating useless layers of government

More Videos 0:42 Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge Pause 0:56 Pet parade benefits Belleville Area Humane Society 1:23 Parent Teacher Tools going out of business 1:41 Making the decision to commute 3:09 East St. Louis football cruises to first-round playoff victory 1:10 Althoff football plays first game in new stadium 0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch 1:38 American flag etiquette with U.S. Marines 2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season 3:04 Dialogue opens on racial diversity issues at O'Fallon High School Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Convicted township leader's sister faces loan fraud charge June Hamilton Dean on Wednesday afternoon surrendered at the St. Clair County Jail to be processed for a felony loan fraud charge. Charges state she and her brother, former East St. Louis Township supervisor Oliver Hamilton, took out a $200,000 loan in the name of the township without authorization. June Hamilton Dean on Wednesday afternoon surrendered at the St. Clair County Jail to be processed for a felony loan fraud charge. Charges state she and her brother, former East St. Louis Township supervisor Oliver Hamilton, took out a $200,000 loan in the name of the township without authorization. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com

June Hamilton Dean on Wednesday afternoon surrendered at the St. Clair County Jail to be processed for a felony loan fraud charge. Charges state she and her brother, former East St. Louis Township supervisor Oliver Hamilton, took out a $200,000 loan in the name of the township without authorization. Steve Nagy snagy@bnd.com