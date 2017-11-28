College students rather be offered an Illinois job than a state tax credit

1:31 Why giving to others makes us feel good Pause

2:02 What do public employees make compared to you?

1:10 2018 Record of the Year Grammy nominees

1:13 Fairview Heights police chief will run for sheriff

1:31 Jalen Hodge sparks O’Fallon win

2:57 Tommy Pham reaches 20-20 club for season

0:27 Security camera footage shows man take package from Belleville porch

2:40 Staunton community dealing with tragedy after sisters are killed

2:41 How to cook a championship steak according to a grill master