Illinois lawmakers keep leash on their sexual harassment watchdog

Illinois Sen. James Clayborne, D-East St. Louis, and Sen. Ira I. Silverstein, D-Chicago. Clayborne is leaving the Senate after getting state jobs for his lady friends. Silverstein is not leaving, even after he became the poster boy for sexual harassment at the Illinois capital. He lost his leadership spot and the $20K stipend that went with it, but he’s still in office and seeking re-election against a field of primary opponents with little hope the party will back him. Seth Perlman AP