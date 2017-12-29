More Videos

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:13

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

Pause
Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art 1:38

St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art

New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville 2:26

New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month 3:30

What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York 0:49

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York

Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:36

Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:23

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

  • Deadline not placed on Hofbrauhaus

    The development agreement with the Hofbrauhaus owners did not include a deadline or penalties.

The development agreement with the Hofbrauhaus owners did not include a deadline or penalties. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com
The development agreement with the Hofbrauhaus owners did not include a deadline or penalties. Mike Koziatek mkoziatek@bnd.com

Editorials

Making development deals with public dollars shouldn’t be like playing Jenga

By The Editorial Board

December 29, 2017 04:30 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

When someone tries to sell you something, say a used car, and adds pressure to the mix, say a phantom buyer who wants the car you are eyeing, that is the time you should back off and make sure you are making a logical move. Panic leads to poor decisions.

So if a developer is trying to sell a city on a project and things are so twitchy that the deal will crumble if they don’t get everything they want, that is the time to go slow. If it falls apart quickly, that’s better than it falling apart later — say after you started spending public dollars and made changes that cannot be undone.

Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert basically made that point recently while talking about the $3 million in sewers extended to two projects — the Hofbräuhaus restaurant and hotel complex and Parkway West homes and offices. The Hofbräuhaus is two years late. The Parkway West project also will be two years late, if the office building construction begins in the spring as promised.

City leaders have built guarantees and deadlines into other development agreements. But not into the development agreement with the Hofbräuhaus.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“If they couldn’t have delivered and we would have what? Stopped, you know, dig up the sewer?” Eckert said.

He said penalties would have “killed” the Hofbräuhaus.

So back to the opening point: if performance guarantees on the front end would “kill” a project, maybe that’s not a project you should back with public dollars. Maybe development deals need a timetable. The Hofbräuhaus only gets money from taxes that it generates, which is a good thing, but maybe the amount it receives should be tied to that timetable and other performance benchmarks.

If a developer comes along with his hand out for public dollars, performance guarantees and deadlines seem like a basic protection for taxpayers.

Extending the sewers out to those properties will eventually pay off regardless of the ultimate fates of either project, but shouldn’t a developer feel some pain if a city spends money on their behalf and that developer fails to come through? Shouldn’t the public see a timely return on its investment?

Here’s hoping the projects succeed. Here’s hoping city leaders will be prepared to walk away from any salesman who won’t guarantee their promises.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening 1:13

Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening

Pause
Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award 2:03

Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art 1:38

St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art

New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville 2:26

New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month 3:30

What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York 0:49

Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York

Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:36

Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue 0:23

Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library 1:37

Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library

Belleville IHOP is open again 1:20

Belleville IHOP is open again

  • Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

    Cameron Wiggs, of Belleville, witnessed the helicopter flown by ex-Anheuser-Busch CEO August Adolphus Busch IV land Monday in Swansea.

Witness describes August Adolphus Busch IV helicopter landing

View More Video