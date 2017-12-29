Making development deals with public dollars shouldn’t be like playing Jenga

1:13 Copper Fire Bar and Eatery aiming for March opening Pause

2:03 Social activist, music teacher to get Lifetime Achievement in the Arts award

1:38 St. Elizabeth's Hospital saves religious art

2:26 New restaurant to open in downtown Belleville

3:30 What it means to these seniors to be honored as students of the month

0:49 Troy community rallies to help homeless veteran get to New York

0:36 Crime-scene technician at McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

0:23 Police respond to McDonald's on Carlyle Avenue

1:37 Reactions to the 2017 solar eclipse at the Louis Latzer Library