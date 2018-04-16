Rod Blagojevich deserves to live in black and white — stripes

Former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich will likely be in the federal pen until 2024 because the U.S. Supreme Court for a second time refused to hear his appeal.
Good.
Still, he and his lawyers leave us flabbergasted by arguing that there is too much gray in the laws regarding political fundraising.
Here's a quick refresher on what Blags did.
First, he tried to sell the U.S. Senate seat when Barack Obama left Illinois to become president. "I've got this thing and it's (expletive) golden!" he was caught saying on the FBI wiretap.
Second, he tried to shake down a children's hospital. They needed a pediatric specialist, but Blags refused to process the state money for the doctor unless he got a $25K contribution from Children's Memorial Hospital's chief.
Seems pretty black and white, right and wrong to us. It's wrong to sell democracy. It's wrong to deny children health care. But Rod needs further explanation?
Here's how his wife, Patti Blagojevich, characterizes what "murky" laws did to them: “Six long years ago today, Rod was forced to leave everyone he loved behind and start the insane and cruel sentence that was imposed upon him,” she wrote on Facebook. “… We are still fighting to get him home.”
Better to take responsibility for the insane and cruel things he did to our state, stop whining and pay the six-year debt he owes all 12.8 million Illinoisans.
