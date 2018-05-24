SIU deserves the chainsaw if Edwardsville discrimination continues

SHARE COPY LINK By April 13, 2018, state representatives with ties to the metro-east had filed a three-bill package related to the Southern Illinois University system. Here are the events that led up to the proposals in Springfield. Lexi Cortes

By April 13, 2018, state representatives with ties to the metro-east had filed a three-bill package related to the Southern Illinois University system. Here are the events that led up to the proposals in Springfield. Lexi Cortes