SIU needs trustees with foresight, not whiners who get blindsided

Southern Illinois University System President Randy Dunn listens as a member of the Board of Trustees gives remarks on why Dunn should be placed on administrative leave, during a board meeting at Evergreen Hall on the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, Ill., campus Thursday, June 21, 2018. A vote to place Dunn on administrative leave, because of previous questionable comments and correspondence, failed on a 4-4 tie, resulting in the the agenda item not passing. Chicago Tribune via AP John J. Kim