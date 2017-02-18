Mark Eckert picks the winners, and Belleville loses

Milton Friedman, a famed economist, noble peace prize winner, advisor to Ronald Regan and Margaret Thatcher stated in his book “Capitalism and Freedom”: “Government has three primary functions. It should provide for military defense of the nation. It should enforce contracts between individuals. It should protect citizens from crimes against themselves or their property. When government — in pursuit of good intentions tries to rearrange the economy, legislate morality, or help special interests, the cost comes in inefficiency, lack of motivation, and loss of freedom. Government should be a referee, not an active player.”

During his tenure, Mayor Eckert has violated every principle set out in Friedman’s theory concerning the free market and the role of government in a capitalistic society. Mayor Eckert’s government has failed to provide adequate policing, which has resulted in a rise in crime, the depreciation of Belleville’s housing prices and infrastructure. Instead of focusing on the primary duties of government (i.e. ensuring a safe society) Mayor Eckert has instead decided to engage in government sponsored socio-economic construction, which has had two effects: a significant cost to taxpayers and hurting local businesses.

Mayor Eckert has decided the role of the government is to act as a lending agency for local businesses of his choosing. During his tenure, he has decided to implement TIF programs for existing businesses. This is a contradiction to the fundamental purpose of TIF programs, which are meant to revitalize blighted areas. The city has existing ordinances that require businesses to keep their property updated; therefore, said properties should never become blighted. Why is the city not enforcing their own ordinances?