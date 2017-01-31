St. Louis investors file formal application for MLS expansion team

0:28 Body found in landfill near Marissa Pause

1:01 Budweiser 2017 Super Bowl Commercial - “Born The Hard Way”

2:22 U.S. Air Force changing tattoo policy

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

1:23 Coffee with a Cop in Belleville

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:40 Here's how Ameren Illinois is working to minimize power outages

1:46 Hall of Famer Chris Pronger returns to the ice for Winter Classic Alumni Game