Veterans will try to break Guinness World Record for longest baseball game

What’s more American than baseball?
How about a group of veterans playing a marathon game of the national pasttime on Memorial Day weekend?
Beginning with a 7:40 p.m. first pitch at GCS Ballpark in Sauget on Friday, two teams of amateur players, including military members, will attempt to break the world record for the longest marathon baseball game ever played.
Players ranging in age from 18 to 62 will attempt to play a record 72 uninterrupted hours, surpassing their own record of 70 hours, nine minutes, 24 seconds in 2015. The game should end sometime about 10 p.m. Sunday.
The attempted record, the group’s ninth, is being made in support of The Mission Continues, a nonprofit organization that helps veterans adjust to life back home to find purpose through community impact.
“I have worked with The Mission Continues as a volunteer and also have friends who’ve personally benefited from the services the organization provided,” said JC Rudden, Organizer of World Record Baseball. “In partnership with a solid group of truly great athletes and friends, founder Chuck Williams and I have dedicated our time over the years to turn our love of baseball into these overwhelmingly successful fundraising events for some amazing causes.”
Local volunteers are welcome to sign up to participate in the event as an umpire, scorekeeper or official witness, or support the event by bidding in the silent auction to win trips and other prizes.
