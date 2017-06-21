Collinsville graduate gets $2.6 million signing bonus from Red Sox

Collinsville High School graduate Tanner Houck, a right-handed pitcher taken by the Boston Red Sox in the first round of the amateur draft June 12, signed with the team Wednesday.
Houck, who was the 24th overall selection, received a signing bonus of $2,614,500 — slot value for the pick.
Houck, 20, was 4-7 with a 3.33 ERA in 14 starts and 94 2/3 innings this spring as a junior at Missouri. He walked 24, struck out 95 and limited opposing hitters to a .220 average.
The Red Sox assigned Houck to the short-season Lowell Spinners, a Class A team in Massachusetts that plays in the New York-Penn League. Boston intends to use Houck as a starter, which was his role throughout his years at Collinsville and Missouri.
The 6-foot-5, 218-pound Houck, whose fastball is in the mid-90s, also throws a slider and a changeup. He is represented by Granite City graduate Jason Wood, the president of baseball for CSE Talent. Attempts to reach Wood were not immediately successful.
Houck was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 12th round of the 2014 draft, but he didn’t sign and instead opted to honor his commitment to Missouri.
Boston also has signed four of its other draft picks: first baseman Zach Sterry (eighth round), infielder Tanner Nishioka (ninth), outfielder Jordan Wren (10th) and right-hander Lukas Young (21st).
