Millstadt native and 2011 Belleville West graduate Kane Sweeny will represent the Washington (Pa.) Wild Things in the Frontier League All-Star Game July 12 in Joliet.
Sports

July 04, 2017 12:34 PM

Millstadt’s Sweeney is a Frontier League All Star; Grizzlies send two

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

The Gateway Grizzlies will be sending two players to the Frontier League All-Star Game in Joliet on July 12.

Millstadt will be sending another.

Kane Sweeney, a 2011 graduate of Belleville West and Washington Wild Things slugger, will be the starting first baseman for the East All-Stars. Through Monday, he was batting .338 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 43 games.

Sweeney was a 29th-round draft pick of the New York Yankees following his senior season at Morehead State Unversity in 2015. The organization released him after the 2016 season, however, in which he batted .269 between Class A Charleston and low-A Staten Island.

This is Sweeney’s first season in the independent Frontier League. Washington currently is second in the East Division, three-and-a-half games behind the Schaumburg Boomers.

Blake Brown has been with the Grizzlies since 2015, but earned his first All-Star Game bid. The Grizzlies’ outfielder is hitting .306, is tied for second in the league with 10 home runs and is fourth with 38 RBIs.

Grizzlies right-hander Michael Elwood is playing in his second season in the Frontier League after pitching for the Normal CornBelters in 2016. Last year, Elwood made just 13 appearances with Normal including five starts.

Elwood has worked 32 innings across 21 appearances this season with a team-leading three wins with no losses. Through Monday, he had a 3.09 ERA and has struck out 46 batters.

The 2017 Frontier League All-Star Game will be played in Joliet, Illinois, on Wednesday, July 12 at Silver Cross Field. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.

Todd Eschman: 618-239-2540, @tceschman

