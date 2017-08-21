Belleville East grad making strong case for a spot on Dolphins’ roster

Belleville East and Southern Illinois University Carbondale graduate Chase Allen enjoyed another strong performance in his attempt to make the Miami Dolphins roster.
The 6-foot-3, 250-pound Allen, 23, led the Dolphins with eight tackles, including seven solos, as Miami lost 31-7 to the visiting Baltimore Ravens.
Allen, who also had a pass deflection, leads the Dolphins in tackles with 14, which includes three assists. Miami, which is 1-1 in the preseason, will play at Philadelphia at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Allen wasn’t drafted, but signed a free-agent contract with the Dolphins and figures to get an extended look in training camp. Miami lost linebacker Raekwon McMillan for the season after he suffered a torn ACL in his right knee in a 23-20 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the preseason.
Belleville West graduate Brian Hill, a running back with the Falcons, had seven carries for 14 yards in a 17-13 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday.
Hill, 21, a fifth-round draft pick out of Wyoming, has 16 carries for 24 yards in his first two games. Atlanta (0-2), which lost to New England in the Super Bowl last season, will play host to the Arizona Cardinals at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The 6-1, 219-pound Hill set career records at Wyoming with 4,287 rushing yards and 35 rushing touchdowns. Last fall, he set single-season records at the school with 1,860 yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. He had just one fumble in 349 touches.
Cornerback Adoree’ Jackson, formerly of Belleville East, had two tackles – both of them solos –for the Tennessee Titans in their 34-27 victory over visiting Carolina on Saturday. He also had one punt return for 13 yards.
The 5-11, 185-pound Jackson, 21, who starred at USC, played his freshman season at East before moving to California. He has five tackles and three punt returns, for 19 yards, in his first two preseason games for the Titans (1-1).
Tennessee will play host to the Chicago Bears at noon Sunday.
East St. Louis High graduate Dan Williams, a 6-3, 220-pound receiver for the New York Jets, did not play Saturday in a 16-6 loss to host Detroit.
Williams, who set a Jackson State career record with 184 catches that produced 2,497 yards and 19 touchdowns, suffered a concussion in practice Thursday and will be re-evaluated this week before the Jets play at the New York Giants at 6 p.m. Saturday.
