Dying grandma was too sick to attend, so a college baseball team took the game to her

Zach Seavers is a freshman pitcher at Lewis and Clark Community College. His grandma has been his biggest fan since he was in T-ball. Marilyn Seavers got lung cancer and couldn't attend his college games, so Zach and the team developed a plan. Todd Eschman

