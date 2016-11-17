Tilmon keeps his word, signs letter to play at Illinois

Jeremiah Tilmon is sticking to his word.
The East St. Louis senior and five-star basketball prospect announced Thursday that he will continue his playing career at the University of Illiniois, just as he said he would last July.
The decision wasn't made without a lot agonizing -- for athletes, coaches and fans alike.
When Tilmon told Fighting Illini coach John Groce he was headed in Champaign-Urbana, it was widely assumed that summer-time teammate and coveted Althoff senior Jordan Goodwin would follow.
But Goodwin announced in August he would play for Travis Ford at St. Louis University instead, triggering bouts of anxiety among Illinois observers and fans.
By the time Tilmon signed his national letter of intent Wednesday -- the last day of the early signing period -- anxiety had turned to panic.
All those fears were put to rest Thursday amid a cluster of media in the East St. Louis High School library.
The final day of the current signing period was Wednesday, Nov. 16, so by the time Tilmon made his announcement the commitment had already been sealed in ink. He also had been recruited by Indiana, Kansas, Kansas State, North Carolina, Kentucky and others.
Similar intrigue has followed Tilmon even throughout his high school career. He departed East St. Louis following his freshman year for La Lumiere School in LaPorte, Ind. No sooner did his first season there end before the rumor mill began heralding his return to the metro-east, maybe even at Althoff.
Rumors were confirmed in part on Aug. 15, when the 6-foot-10, 235-pound post player enrolled for the fall semester at East Side. He told the BND at the time he had made contact with Althoff about the possibility of playing for the defending state champion Crusaders, a conversation confirmed by coach Greg Lieb.
Tilmon is rated among the top 25 recruits in the nation by most recruiting websites. ESPN.come had Tilmon rated the top 2017 recruit in Illinois and No. 23 nationally. Scout.com lists him as the nations 19th best recruit, while Rivals.com has him at No. 24.
East St. Louis opens its season against Champaign Central at the CBC Tournament in St. Louis Tuesday.
