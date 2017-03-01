Malcolm Hill keeps moving up Illinois’ all-time scoring list

Malcolm Hill, the former Belleville East standout and current University of Illinois Fighting Illini guard, soared into Illini history Wednesday night during a 73-70 win against Michigan State.
Hill, who scored 22 points, passed former Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Cook on the school’s all-time scoring list. Cook starred for the Illini in the early 2000s, and played a pivotal role on the 2001 team that made the Elite Eight.
Hill was 6-of-16 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from behind the arc and 7-of-10 from the free throw line. He now has 1,759 career points, just 53 points shy of tying Dee Brown for third on the all-time list.
Hill joined the 1,500 point club on Dec. 27. Hill is also one of three Illini with 1,700 career points and 600 career rebounds, joining Cook and Deon Thomas, the school’s all-time leading scorer.
Illinois closes the regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rutgers before the start of the Big Ten Tournament that begins March 8 in Washington, D.C.
At a glance
These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:
Years
Player
Points
1991-1994
Deon Thomas
2,129
1994-1997
Kiwane Garris
1,948
2003-2006
Dee Brown
1,812
2013-present
Malcolm Hill
1,759
1999-2003
Brian Cook
1,748
1998-2002
Cory Bradford
1,735
2008-2011
Demetri McCamey
1,718
1978-1981
Eddie Johnson
1,692
2010-2013
Brandon Paul
1,654
1978-1981
Mark Smith
1,653
1989-1993
Andy Kaufmann
1,533
