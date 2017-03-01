College Sports

March 1, 2017 10:39 PM

Malcolm Hill keeps moving up Illinois’ all-time scoring list

News-Democrat

Malcolm Hill, the former Belleville East standout and current University of Illinois Fighting Illini guard, soared into Illini history Wednesday night during a 73-70 win against Michigan State.

Hill, who scored 22 points, passed former Big Ten Player of the Year Brian Cook on the school’s all-time scoring list. Cook starred for the Illini in the early 2000s, and played a pivotal role on the 2001 team that made the Elite Eight.

Hill was 6-of-16 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from behind the arc and 7-of-10 from the free throw line. He now has 1,759 career points, just 53 points shy of tying Dee Brown for third on the all-time list.

Hill joined the 1,500 point club on Dec. 27. Hill is also one of three Illini with 1,700 career points and 600 career rebounds, joining Cook and Deon Thomas, the school’s all-time leading scorer.

Illinois closes the regular season at 11 a.m. Saturday at Rutgers before the start of the Big Ten Tournament that begins March 8 in Washington, D.C.

At a glance

These are the 11 players to score 1,500 or more points in University of Illinois history:

Years

Player

Points

1991-1994

Deon Thomas

2,129

1994-1997

Kiwane Garris

1,948

2003-2006

Dee Brown

1,812

2013-present

Malcolm Hill

1,759

1999-2003

Brian Cook

1,748

1998-2002

Cory Bradford

1,735

2008-2011

Demetri McCamey

1,718

1978-1981

Eddie Johnson

1,692

2010-2013

Brandon Paul

1,654

1978-1981

Mark Smith

1,653

1989-1993

Andy Kaufmann

1,533

College Sports

Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

