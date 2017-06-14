East’s Schanuel drafted by Phillies, but may still be Iowa bound

Brady Schanuel says he'll likely follow through with plans to attend the University of Iowa, despite being picked by the Philadelphia Phillies during the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesdays.
The right-handed pitcher and 2015 Belleville East graduate was drafted in the 20th round, No. 593 overall.
His stock rose following his sophomore season at Parkland College in Champaign, where he went 10-1 with a 2.13 ERA and struck out 130 batters in 80 and a third innings. Ultimately, though, he hopes another season in college helps him improve his draft value.
Schanuel was a 36th-round draft choice of the Oakland A’s last June.
"It's still a really great experience to see the process and eventually hear my name called," Schanuel said. "I think I have room for improvement and room to grow. Another year in college, I think, will help me grow for next year and hopefully get my name called a little earlier."
He called the Phillies' use of their 20th pick "more of a courtesy."
"We'd been in communication and couldn't meet on the financial thing. My representative knows more about those details," he said. "At this point, I think (being drafted by the Phillies) was more of a courtesy. It's what teams do at this point in the draft for players they like."
Jason Wood, a sports agent from Granite City, wasn't available to comment early Wednesday afternoon, but told the BND a year prior to the draft that a year at Iowa would help Schanuel.
"Brady’s progress has been quite impressive," said Wood, Schanuel’s adviser. "I expect, if he does end up at the University of Iowa, he can significantly improve his stock for the 2018 draft. That still remains to be seen whether he ends up there or not, but if he does end up there, I have a lot of confidence he’s going to continue to get better and better and better."
In the meantime, Schanuel says Iowa and its data-driven conditioning program tailored to pitchers remains an attractive alternative to being selected outside the top 10 rounds of the MLB Draft.
"I love their philosophies and their programs," Schanuel said. "Watching them play a couple times this year, I love the atmosphere. It looks like they have a lot of fun."
Schanuel was the fourth metro-east player taken in this year’s draft.
Tanner Houck, a right-handed pitcher from Missouri and Collinsville High School, was taken in the first round, No. 24 overall, by the Boston Red Sox. Columbia High School graduate Josh Fleming, a junior right-hander at Webster University, was taken by the Tampa Bay Rays In the sixth round, Arkansas first baseman Chad Spanberger of Granite City, was picked by the Colorado Rockies.
Schanuel’s catcher at Parkland, Jordyn Muffley was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 24 round.
