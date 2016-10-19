See the area’s top high school volleyball players, plus new rankings

Here are the weekly Belleville News-Democrat Volleyball Game Balls given to area players for some recent top performances:
- Mackenzie Koester earned Most Valuable Player honors after helping the O’Fallon Panthers go 5-0 to win the O’Fallon Autumn Classic. O’Fallon’s Elise Smith also made the all-tournament team and the Panthers got big performances from Cassie Reno, Ali Fournie and Imani Williamson. In two sets in the title game against Marist, ranked fifth in the state, O’Fallon got 30 combined kills, 30 digs and four blocks.
- Edwardsville junior middle hitter Kate Martin is hitting at a 33.9-percent clip over the last two weeks with 50 kills and 13 errors on 109 attempts. In her last four matches, Martin had 13 or more kills including 15 against Belleville West. Tigers junior Rachel Pranger had 21 kills against Belleville West and has 11 kills or more in her previous four matches.
- Columbia senior Colene Hamilton went over 1,000 kills for her career Saturday while helping the Eagles win the Freeburg Monster Mash Tournament. Hamilton had a season-high 22 kills in the Eagles’ win over O’Fallon on Monday and is among the St. Louis area kills leaders with 311.
- Columbia senior Elizabeth Fleming had 43 assists Monday in the win over O’Fallon and is averaging 9.22 assists per game. Eagles senior Jordan Hausmann had 11 kills and six blocks against O’Fallon and has 206 kills and 86 blocks this season. Hausmann and Hamilton both made the Freeburg Monster Mash all-tournament team.
- In Mater Dei’s Senior Night match against Althoff, senior Megan Deimeke had nine kills and two blocks and senior Abby Hellman had seven kills and five digs. Senior Jenna Ratermann had seven kills, seven service points, 10 digs, and 15 assists while senior Erica Hitpas had 19 digs and 22 serves received. Ratermann leads the Knights with 112 kills and 30 service aces and ranks second with 227 assists (4.2 per game). Kues is second with 108 kills and third with 26 blocks.
- Belleville East’s Janae Mosby made the all-tournament team at the O’Fallon Autumn Classic, finishing the tourney with five aces, 19 kills, 10 blocks and 70 assists. The Lancers’ Claire Randle came up big in the victory over Central on Tuesday with 19 digs and two assists.
- Highland senior Alex LaPorta and sophomore Claire Diercks each made the all-tournament team at the O’Fallon Autumn Classic as the Bulldogs went 3-1-1 to take third place. Diercks had 23 kills at the tourney while LaPorta had 33 kills, 35 digs, 27 service points, eight blocks and two aces.
- Wesclin’s Olivia Krebs made the all-tournament team at O’Fallon, leading the Warriors with 30 kills and also recording four service aces. Kaitlyn Hagarty had 74 digs over the weekend, including a career-high 36 digs in the Silver Bracket third-place match against Red Bud.
- Alton senior middle hitter and six-rotation player Savannah Fisher made the all-tournament team at O’Fallon after leading the Redbirds with 28 kills in five matches and also recording the second-highest digs total.
- Lydia Flaherty dished out 34 assists, 16 service points and three kills Tuesday in Metro-East Lutheran’s 21-25, 25-20, 25-10 win over Mt. Olive.
- Valmeyer’s Cierra Goldschmidt continues to anchor the Pirates’ defense. The junior picked up nine of 10 digs and 12 of 16 serve receives in her last match, leading all servers with eight points and an ace. Goldschmidt leads the Pirates with 358 digs and 37 service aces this season.
- Freeburg junior Maddie Hurd and senior Abby Quirin both made the all-tournament team at the Freeburg Monster Mash tourney. Quirin had 78 assists and Hurd added 24 kills.
Norm Sanders: 618-239-2454, @NormSanders
BND Girls Volleyball Rankings
Rankings for metro-east teams; voting by area coaches and News-Democrat staff. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Large school rankings (Class 3A-4A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Columbia (4)
33-0
2.
Edwardsville (3)
25-4
3.
O’Fallon
29-6
4.
Belleville West
21-7
5.
Mascoutah
21-7
Also receiving votes: Highland (29-3-1), Mater Dei (13-13-2), Freeburg (21-9), Waterloo (20-8), Central (16-18)
Small school rankings (Class 1A-2A)
Rank
Team
W-L
1.
Althoff (7)
14-11
2.
Gibault
15-12
3.
Wesclin
14-14-2
4.
Red Bud
12-17-3
5. (tie)
New Athens
19-11
5.
Valmeyer
17-14-1
Also receiving votes: Carlyle (12-10-1), Roxana (18-9), Nashville (13-20), Metro-East Lutheran (9-21-1)
