Weekend high school sports cancellations

The threat of a winter storm prompted the cancellation and rescheduling of weekend high school sports events starting Wednesday. Now that the ice has arrived, more Friday and Saturday games have been postponed.
Below is a list of cancellations. It will be updated throughout the day.
FRIDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL CANCELLATIONS
- Mascoutah at Gibault, rescheduled for Feb. 10
- Collinsville at Belleville West, rescheduled for Jan. 31
- Edwardsville at Alton, rescheduled for Jan. 24, 7:30 p.m.
- Granite City at Belleville East, Was moved to Thursday, Jan. 12, but stopped due to bad floor conditions. Will be rescheduled
- Red Bud at Central, postponed, TBA
- Highland at Columbia, postponed, TBA
- DuQuoin at Nashville, Moved to Thursday, Jan. 12 at 7:45 p.m.
- Mount Vernon at Althoff, rescheduled for Jan. 24
REMAINING SCHEDULE
- Wood River at Dupo, 6 p.m.
- Lebanon at Bunker Hill, 6 p.m.
- Marquette at Brussels, 6 p.m.
- St. Anthony at Mater Dei, 7:30 p.m.
- Carlyle at Freeburg, 7:45 p.m.
- Centralia at Cahokia, 7:45 p.m.
- Okawville at Wesclin, 7:45 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL CANCELLATIONS
- Edwardsville at Alton, 6 p.m., rescheduled for Jan. 24
REMAINING SCHEDULE
- Cahokia at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
- Lebanon at New Athens, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
BOYS BASKETBALL CANCELLATIONS
Highland at Jerseyville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL CANCELLATIONS
ALTON SHOOTOUT, All games will be played Monday, Jan. 16 as follows:
- Collinsville vs. Hazelwood (Mo.) Central, 10 a.m.
- Alton vs. Francis Howell, 11:30 a.m.
- Jerseyville vs. Festus (Mo.), 1 p.m.
- Hardin Calhoun vs. St. Joseph’s Academy, 2:30 p.m.
- Belleville East vs. Incarnate Word, 4 p.m.
- Parkway North vs. Arlington (Tenn.), 5:30
HIGHLAND INVITATIONAL, Saturday’s games moved to Monday, Monday’s games to Tuesday, and so on. Friday, which was a scheduled off day will be used to put the championship games back on schedule for Saturday. Monday’s schedule is as follows:
- Highland vs. Carlyle, 10 a.m.
- Althoff vs. Hillsboro, 11:30 a.m.
- O’Fallon vs. Salem, 1 p.m.
- Mater Dei vs. Taylorville, 2:30 p.m.
- Teutopolis vs. Wesclin, 4 p.m.
- Okawville vs. Triad, 5:30 p.m.
- Belleville West vs. Nokomis, 7 p.m.,
- Nashville vs. Central, 8:30 p.m.
REMAINING SCHEDULE
Valmeyer at Red Bud, noon
Carbondale at Cahokia, 2 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING CANCELLATIONS
Wood River Super Duals, postponed tba
BOYS BOWLING CANCELLATIONS
IHSA Alton Boys Bowling Regional, rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday
IHSA Belleville East Bowling Regional, rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday
Comments