BND Soccer Player of Year Huels signs on with Saint Louis U.

2:55 You're never too young to rock out to the classics Pause

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:24 SIUE Science East building construction resumes

2:02 Police release video of fatal shooting of unarmed Oklahoma man

3:02 Demonstrators on Public Square protest President Trump's executive order

1:07 Edwardsville football coach talks playoff loss to Glenbard West

1:16 Prosecutor responds to call for DNA testing in 1983 murder case

2:02 Repo man felt bad taking elderly couple's car. Here's how he made it up to them.

1:21 O'Fallon police host Breakfast With Santa