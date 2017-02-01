BND Soccer Player of Year Huels signs on with Saint Louis U.

Waterloo High School senior Ben Huels, the Belleville News-Democrat’s Player of the Year in boys soccer, signed with Saint Louis University on Wednesday.
Huels, a forward, had 30 goals and 12 assists last season as the Bulldogs finished 18-4-3. Huels had 31 goals and nine assists as a junior when Waterloo won the Class 2A state championship.
Huels selected the Billikens over Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Missouri State, all of which made scholarship offers.
“Ben is a scorer,” Billikens coach Mike McGinty said. “He is calm in the box and good at combining in tight spaces. We think he has a great upside and could feature in a number of positions for us because of his soccer IQ, athleticism and skill set.”
Huels finished his career with 61 goals and 21 assists despite playing just two seasons. He played club soccer with St. Louis Scott Gallagher Metro in the US Soccer Development Academy as a freshman and sophomore.
SLU also signed defender Reed Hawkins, a senior at Granite City. Hawkins never played for the Warriors; he also has been playing with St. Louis Scott Gallagher Metro in the US Soccer Development Academy.
“He is a reliable defender who is comfortable on either side of the field,” McGinty said of Hawkins. “He is tough, tenacious and a great leader. He has the mentality and attitude that we are looking for in a SLU player.”
The Billikens were 7-8-3 overall and 6-2 in the Atlantic 10 Conference last season.
Other signings
Collinsville goalie Brett Niedzwiecki signed with McKendree University on Wednesday, while Waterloo’s Ryan Stites signed with Truman State.
Niedzwiecki, an all-state selection, recorded eight shutouts, 97 saves and a 1.15 goals-against average. The Kahoks finished 12-8-2, falling 1-0 to Peoria Notre Dame in a sectional semifinal.
Stites had 10 goals and four assists for the Bulldogs.
