Althoff girls soccer coach collects 200th career victory

Althoff Catholic High School girls soccer coach Juergen Huettner on Tuesday earned his 200th victory at the school as the Crusaders defeated Wesclin 6-0 in a Metro Cup Tournament game at Freeburg Community High School.
Huettner, in his 13th season at Althoff, is 200-81-12, including a Class 2A state championship in 2010, a second-place finish in Class AA in 2008 and a third-place finish in Class A in 2005.
“It feels good,” Huettner said. “I’ve had some great players. There’s no question about that. You don’t get to 200 wins unless you have some special players. I’ve been very blessed in these years at Althoff to have those players to make this possible.
“I think about all the players who came to Althoff. Tonight on the sidelines, Kelsey Dinges is one of our assistant coaches. And (Megan) Pawloski stopped by. Those two kids, between them alone, scored 270-some goals at Althoff. You get 270-some goals from two players, it makes it easier to get 200 wins.”
Amanda Kaltwasser, Emelia O’Neill and Lisel Whitener scored two goals apiece for Althoff (1-0), which will play O’Fallon in the semifinals of the Nike Bracket at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Columbia High School. O’Fallon blanked Highland 5-0 on Tuesday behind three goals by junior Sam Stutsman.
“We moved the ball well,” Huettner said. “It was nice to see them play. There’s a lot of season left. Hopefully, we have a good team this year. It looks like it could be.”
David Wilhelm: 618-239-2665, @DavidMWilhelm
Comments