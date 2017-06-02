Freshman’s two goals lead New Trier past Collinsville in two overtimes

This time around, Collinsville left an impression on the New Trier Trevians.
The Trevians, however, got two goals from freshman Emma Weaver and nipped the Kahoks 2-1 in two overtimes in the semifinals of the Class 3A girls state soccer tournament Friday at North Central College.
Weaver’s second goal came unassisted from 20 yards out with 7:21 to play in the first 10-minute overtime, a drive that glanced off the hands of Kahoks senior keeper Morgan Lerch. Collinsville applied pressure in the final 17-plus minutes, but was unable to break through in a rematch of the title game from last season when New Trier won 4-0.
“It’s a rough one, being a senior, especially,” Collinsville all-state midfielder Andrea Frerker said. “It took a lot to prepare for this game. We knew they were a great team, but we came in with the mentality that we’re a great team, too.
“It was a hard battle – one of my favorite games of the year. There’s a lot of hype about them. They’ve won (state) the last three years. Too bad we couldn’t play in the championship game because I think we deserved it.”
New Trier coach Jim Burnside, whose team has won 27 consecutive postseason games, couldn’t completely disagree. He felt fortunate to see the Trevians (24-2-1) advance to the state championship against Barrington (27-1).
“This was a gritty, grind-it-out win against a great team,” he said. “There were moments when they were taking it to us. I’m proud of my girls how they held strong.”
Collinsville (19-7-1) will play Downers Grove North (20-3-2) for third place at 5 p.m. Saturday.
“I’m proud of my girls,” Kahoks coach Clay Smith said. “We’re going to have to find a way to get over this. We played well. We did everything but find that second goal, and we created a lot of opportunities. Credit New Trier. They’re well-coached and they won a lot of 50-50 balls in the air.
“We put tons of pressure on them. They were hanging on and playing the ball out. They won those balls in the air. Ultimately, that’s what hurt us. ... They did what they had to do to hang on, but I don’t necessarily think they deserved to win.”
Junior Courtney Marten had the Kahoks’ best chance in the second half when her unmarked shot from the left side of the box rolled just outside the far post in the 78th minute. Less than one minute later, New Trier senior goalie Katy Symanietz made a fine save of junior Emma Knoebel’s shot.
Collinsville played much of the game without senior midfielder Tayler Devine, who received stitches in her mouth after a first-half collision with New Trier junior Sydney Parker. Devine returned in the final four minutes of the second overtime.
“We moved some people around,” Smith said. “Kaylee (McSpadden) did a great job coming off the bench as a senior. Losing Tayler for that amount of time hurt us. She’s able to strike the ball from 30 or 40 yards out and put it on frame into a corner. I’m not saying that’s a game-changer, but we can’t catch a break here.”
New Trier took a 1-0 lead at 18 minutes, 11 seconds when Weaver scored from the top of the box on an assist from senior Sam Urban, a Wisconsin recruit.
But Frerker’s corner kick went to senior teammate Dayle McEwen, whose header in front of the left post bounced inside the right post to make it 1-1 at 29:35. McEwen goal was the first allowed by the Trevians in seven postseason games.
Lerch made an outstanding save on Weaver’s breakaway in the 52nd minute. The rebound came right back to Weaver, whose flick was saved again by Lerch. Three minutes later, Lerch robbed sophomore Lily Conley to keep the game deadlocked.
“She was a little unlucky on that shot,” Smith said of Weaver’s game-winner. “I’ll have to watch it on tape. I’m not sure if she should have got it or not. But that freshman is phenomenal. That was a big-time goal from a big-time player in a big-time game.”
Weaver said she was concerned Lerch would make the save.
“It hit her glove and I was a little worried,” Weaver said. “To be able to put two in the back of the net and walk off the field with a win is just amazing.”
