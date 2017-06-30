BND all-area girls soccer team

2017 Belleville News-Democrat
All-Area Girls Soccer Team
Player of the Year
Emily Holten, Collinsville, sr.
Coach of the Year
Matt Bettlach, Triad
First Team
Lexi Grote, Granite City, sr.
Brianna Hatfield, Alton, jr.
Taylor Mathenia, Belleville West, jr.
Abigail Crabtree, Edwardsville, sr.
Meaghan Smith, Triad, sr.
Alynnah O’Leary, Collinsville, sr.
Andrea Frerker, Collinsville, sr.
Grace Brauer, Belleville East, jr.
Kennedy Jones, Columbia, so.
Tamia Cash, O’Fallon, jr.
GK: Bailey Redden, Belleville West, jr.
Second Team
Emelia O’Neill, Althoff, so.
Sydney Luedeman, Waterloo, jr.
Grace Niedhardt, Granite City, sr.
Casey Bell, Wesclin, sr.
Amanda Kaltwasser, Althoff, sr.
Sam Bassler, Triad, sr.
Courtney Vollmer, Belleville West, so.
Sam Stutsman, O’Fallon, jr.
Morgan Bohnenstiehl, Triad, sr.
Taylor Hansen, Edwardsville, sr.
Blair Wittenbrink, Columbia, sr.
GK: Mercedes King, Triad, jr.
Honorable Mention
(players listed in alphabetical order)
Annie Brown, Belleville East; Sidney Christopher, Wesclin; Quinn Cutler, Mater Dei (GK); Tayler Devine, Collinsville; Jody Ellis, Triad; Eryn Fanning, Triad; Allyson Fehrmann, Central; Elena Fridley, Wesclin; Claire Gruenke, Wesclin; Fae Harrell, Columbia; Addison Hanusek, Belleville West; Rian Hutson, Granite City; Rylee Iorio, Columbia (GK); Morgan Jetton, Freeburg; Katie Kercher, Alton; Kacie Kinnikin, Belleville West; Melanie Kulig, Belleville West; Erynn Little, Triad; Courtney Marten, Collinsville; Dani Maurer, Waterloo; Dayle McEwen, Collinsville; Alaina Nasello, Alton; Taylor Parks, Columbia; Abby Phelps, Gibault; Kendyl Pritchett, Granite City; Faith Rackers, Mater Dei; Katie Rogers, Triad; Paityn Schneider, Edwardsville; Sydni Stevens, Edwardsville; Destiny Strong, Mascoutah; Annabelle Walsh, Mascoutah; Liesl Whitener, Althoff; Audrey Wilke, Highland.
