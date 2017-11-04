Waterloo junior completes perfect season with state title

The dominant Class 2A cross country runner in the state all season, Waterloo junior Jenna Schwartz’s season came to a perfect ending Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria.
Schwartz put herself in select company by winning the Illinois High School Association’s Class 2A individual state championship.
Entering the state meet Saturday with a pair of all-state medals already to her credit, Schwartz covered the 3-mile Detweiller Park course in 17:05 — a full nine seconds better than Dunlap freshman Campbell Patterson, who finished second.
Schwartz became the first female state champion from the metro-east since Kristen Busch of Freeburg won the Class 1A title in 2010.
Waterloo barely missed a top-10 finish in the team competition. IHSA sectional champions a week ago, the Bulldogs placed 11th with 302 points. Dunlap won the title with 72 points.
The Bulldogs also got a solid effort from Ella King, who placed 39th. Two other Mississippi Valley Conference schools also had solid days. Triad, getting a 65th-place finish from Alyssa Kowalski, placed 16th with 407 points.
Mascoutah, getting a 95th-place effort from Julia Kapp was 19th in the team race with 478 points.
Class 2A boys
Mascoutah junior Casmir Cozzi completed the season with a 43rd-place finish as he led the way for metro-east athletes Saturday.
Cozzi covered the flat trek in 15:35. Waterloo, the only local team competing, finished 12th with a score of 309 points. Mahomet-Seymour won the championship with 91 points.
Leading the way for Waterloo was Adam Robson, who was 49th overall in 15:41.
Class 1A girls
Freeburg sophomore Breanna Chandler earned all-state honors for the second year in a row as she led the way for coach Carl Florczyk’s powerful Midgets team.
Chandler, who placed 25th in the 2016 state finals, finished 12th (18:06) on Saturday for the Midgets, who barely missed a top-10 finish, placing 11th. Tolono Unity won the championship with 108 points. Freeburg was at 292.
Another perennial state qualifier, Mater Dei was 17th overall with 424 points. Nashville was 19th with 471 points.
The Hornettes’ top effort was turned in by Grace Maschhoff who was 101st, while Mater Dei was led by Elyse Faust, who placed 109th. Gibault standout Brooke Biffar was 36th in the individual competition.
Class 1A boys
Four runners from the metro-east placed in the top 25 to earn all-state honors.
Wesclin freshman Justin Mumford led the way for the local runners, placing sixth overall in 15:06.
Freeburg senior Charlie Parrish put the finishing touch on a brilliant career, placing seventh in 15:08, while Mater Dei senior Luke Goebel was ninth in 15:09. Parrish was also an all-state runner as a junior, when he placed 14th.
Nashville standout Brandon Schnitker was 19th in 15:23 to earn all-state honors.
Led by Parrish, Freeburg placed ninth in the team race with 292 points. Second in the state finals a year ago, the Midgets were far behind state champion Elmwood, which won the title with 150 points.
Mater Dei was 16th with 369 points, while Columbia placed 23rd with 511 points. The Eagles’ top runner was Eli King, who placed 100th.
Class 3A girls
Edwardsville standouts Abby Korak and Melissa Spencer placed 30th and 34th overall to lead the Tigers to a 16th-place finish in the suburban-Chicago-dominated event. Korak finished with a time of 17:35, while Spencer was at 17:39.
The Tigers finished with 386 points. Naperville North won the championship with 87 points.
Class 3A boys
O’Fallon senior Lucas Capistrant barely missed earning all-state honors, placing 30th overall and leading the Panthers to a 16th-place finish.
Capistrant finished the 3-mile race in 14:54 seconds for O’Fallon. The Panther had 383 points. Champion Downers Grove North had 73.
Edwardsville placed 20th with 420 points and was led by Roland Prenzler, who was 52nd with a time of 15:07.
Granite City junior Andrew O’Keefe placed 100th (15:28).
