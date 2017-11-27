All-Southwestern Conference volleyball team

FIRST TEAM
Elise Smith, O'Fallon
Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville
Kaylee Hanger, Belleville West
Kate Martin, Edwardsville
Rachel Verdun, Edwardsville
Lauren LePere, O'Fallon
Kameryn Sillmon, Belleville East
LIBERO: Megan Woll, Edwardsville
SECOND TEAM
Katherine Koch, Belleville West
Emily Stahl, Alton
Alyssa Grimm, Collinsville
Kenzee Simmers, O'Fallon
Maria Smith, Edwardsville
Morgan Tanksley, Granite City
LIBERO: Kaity Mueller, O'Fallon; Tori Oldham, Belleville West
THIRD TEAM
Kelli Determan, Belleville East
Nisha Quarles, Belleville West
Hannah Scrum, Collinsville
Abby Braswell, O'Fallon
Alexa Harris, Edwardsville
Jayla Holcombe, East St. Louis
LIBERO: Kate Trickey, Belleville East
