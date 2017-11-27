High School Sports

All-Southwestern Conference volleyball team

November 27, 2017 11:31 AM

FIRST TEAM

Elise Smith, O'Fallon

Rachel Pranger, Edwardsville

Kaylee Hanger, Belleville West

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kate Martin, Edwardsville

Rachel Verdun, Edwardsville

Lauren LePere, O'Fallon

Kameryn Sillmon, Belleville East

LIBERO: Megan Woll, Edwardsville

SECOND TEAM

Katherine Koch, Belleville West

Emily Stahl, Alton

Alyssa Grimm, Collinsville

Kenzee Simmers, O'Fallon

Maria Smith, Edwardsville

Morgan Tanksley, Granite City

LIBERO: Kaity Mueller, O'Fallon; Tori Oldham, Belleville West

THIRD TEAM

Kelli Determan, Belleville East

Nisha Quarles, Belleville West

Hannah Scrum, Collinsville

Abby Braswell, O'Fallon

Alexa Harris, Edwardsville

Jayla Holcombe, East St. Louis

LIBERO: Kate Trickey, Belleville East

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Senior's last-second shot lifts East St. Louis past Central

View More Video