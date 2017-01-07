In Round 3, Highland girls knock off top-ranked Civic Memorial

Given the strenuous task of chasing area scoring leader and Division I recruit Allie Troeckler, Highland’s Rece Portell must have considered it an honor.
As the point person in Highland’s diamond-and-one defense, Portell chased and hounded Troeckler all day and the Bulldogs avenged two previous losses to Civic Memorial with a 51-48 Mississippi Valley Conference win at the Highland Shootout.
It was the first loss this season for Civic Memorial (16-1 overall, 5-1 in league play), the top-ranked Class 3A team in the state. Highland (14-3, 4-1), tied for fourth in the latest 3A state rankings, had lost 58-53 and 57-45 Civic Memorial earlier this season.
Highland beat CM four times last season and eliminated the Eagles in the sectional.
Key performers
Averaging 22.3 points with more than 2,200 points in her career, the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville-bound Troeckler was limited to three field goals and 11 points by Portell.
“Portell did a fantastic job on Troeckler, held her to 11 and that’s half her average,” Highland coach Mike Arbuthnot said. “Rece is one of these kids that’s a high-energy kid. We were talking before the game; who am I going to put in for Reece if she gets tired — and I told (them) shes not getting tired, OK? She gutted it out.”
The Bulldogs trailed 27-21 at halftime when Highland senior Madison Wellen went to work, She drained a 3-pointer to open the second half and scored five quick points to swing momentum.
“That was really big,” said Wellen, whose points blitzkrieg helped the Bulldogs outscore the Eagles 20-10 in the third quarter. “We’ve been working on making the extra pass because CM is such a good defensive team. We just found each other open and I was found open on the 3-point line a couple times. That really worked to our benefit.
“Rece Portell had many offensive rebounds for us, getting those hustle points. As a team, we really came and outworked them.
Wellen scored 10 of her game-high 19 points during the third quarter and also added eight rebounds.
’That made it a ballgame,” Arbuthnot said. “If that had been the other way and they got up 10 or 12 it might have ended up different.”
Highland also got 12 points from Ellie Brown, 10 from Alex LaPorta and seven from Portell. Wellen had four of the Bulldogs’ eight 3-pointers.
Key sequence
The teams battled down the stretch as Alaira Tyus nailed a 3-pointer to tie it 48-48 with 2:08 remaining. After both teams committed turnovers, Highland’s Hayley Taylor was fouled and she sank the second of two free throws with 15.6 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs a 49-48 lead.
Thinking Troeckler might attempt the potential game-winning shot, the Bulldogs watched as CM’s Kaylee Eaton let a 3-pointer fly from the corner. The shot was off the mark with about three seconds remaining, then Highland’s Emmy Nyquist sealed the win with two fee throws.
Troeckler missed a running 3-pointer at the buzzer that would have forced overtime.
“Somebody said something about an upset, I don’t think this was an upset,” Arbuthnot said. “It’s one of those where we’re two good teams and any night ... this is tje third round and who knows, there could be another one, but that’s a long way away. Today it was our turn.”
The loss meant the end of a beard Civic Memorial coach Jonathan Denney had been growing since the start of the season. He agreed not to shave it until the team’s first defeat.
“I really didn’t anticipate going 16 games,” Denney said. “They made more plays down the stretch than we did. They’re a great team and we knew that coming in. There’s no excuses, I think they just outplayed us today.”
Anna Hall led the Eagles with 12 points while Troeckler had 11 and Eaton had 10.
Denney felt his team was out-hustled and outworked in the second half.
“The only disappointing thing is now if we hang on and we run the table in the conference and they do, which I anticipate, then we’re just going to have to share the conference with them,” Denney said. “We know that we’re going to see them in six weeks. We’ve got to get a little bit better.”
Denney also felt Highland’s execution was much better in the third meeting between the teams this season.
“They hit shots,” he said. “They hit a couple with hands in their face, but I thought we gave them a lot of open looks, too. I thought their scheme worked and it kind if threw us off rhythm. Our shooters didn’t hit some shots that they’d been hitting lately.”
