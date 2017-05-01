Edwardsville junior Kate Martin commits to Iowa

Edwardsville High School junior Kate Martin verbally committed to the University of Iowa to play women’s basketball beginning with the 2018-19 season.
A second team Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state selection and a two-year starter for coach Lori Blade at Edwardsville, Martin gave a verbal commitment to Iowa on Monday.
For Martin, the realization that she will be member of the Hawkeye women’s program is something she has wanted for a long time. Martin’s aunt is University of Iowa Associate Head Coach and recruiting coordinator Jan Jensen and Martin is familiar with the Iowa program.
“Iowa has always been a place that I wanted to go. I have a lot of family in Iowa and I’ve been going to the University of Iowa basketball camp each summer for as long as I can remember,” Martin said on Monday. “It’s a great school with a tremendous women’s basketball program.
Martin also looked at several other Big Ten and Big East schools, including Illinois, DePaul, Butler and St. Louis University.
Martin averaged 12.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game for an Edwardsville in 2016-17.
Seniors Makenzie Silvey and Criste’on Waters will play at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in the 2017-18 season, while junior Myriah Noodel-Haywood has committed to Kansas State University. Junior Rachel Pranger, also a Division I prospect, has not yet decided what school she will attend.
Iowa finished 20-14 this past year and won three games in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament before falling to Washington State University by a 74-66 score.
