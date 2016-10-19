Missouri State baseball gets early commitment from metro-east pitcher

2:05 Okawville baseball coach Jackie Smith talks about Class 1A state semifinal loss Pause

1:34 Freeburg baseball's Ty Dill drives in three runs, plays strong defensively in Midgets' sectional win

1:52 O’Fallon baseball defeats Belleville West to reach sectional final

0:30 O'Fallon eliminates Edwardsville at 4A softball sectional

1:12 O'Fallon's Bradley Snyder has 4 hits in nine-inning sectional win over Belleville West

1:21 New Athens softball performs rain-delay 'rain dance' at DuQuoin 1A Softball Super-Sectional

1:32 Okawville pitcher Brendan Killion talks about the Rockets' baseball super-sectional win

0:27 O'Fallon wins first regional softball championship for seniors

1:53 Waterloo baseball senior Tyler McAlister no-hits Columbia in regional championship game

1:41 Freeburg baseball's Keegan Baxmeyer talks about Saturday's regional championship win over Triad