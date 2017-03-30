It doesn’t matter to her where she plays. Miranda Schulte just wants to hit.

1:25 District 118 superintendent talks how sales tax revenue would be used Pause

2:07 Shiloh board OK's $40 million Auffenberg project

2:22 Fairmont City Library wins international award for its community role

2:59 Parents charged with multiple felonies in infant son's death

1:52 NYT: Death penalty politics

2:01 Candidate Trent Galetti talks about why you should vote for him

6:03 School employees joke about who they would marry, kill or sleep with. It was all recorded.

1:48 Edwardsville All-American talks about signing with Iowa Hawkeyes

1:28 Highland Christmas Lights Contest Winners