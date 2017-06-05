Belleville East’s Mackynzee Dalle attempts to score on a two-out base hit by Alex Boze, but was tagged out by Lincoln-Way East catcher Christine Malito in a close play at the plate to end the inning. The Lancers fell to Lincoln-Way, 6-2, in the IHSA Class 4A Super-Sectional in Normal.
Prep Baseball & Softball

June 05, 2017 7:02 PM

Season is over for softball Lancers

By Todd Eschman

teschman@bnd.com

NORMAL The Belleville East Lancers committed an uncharacteristic three errors, stranded 10 runners on base and lost another on a play at the plate in a 6-2 loss to Lincoln-Way East in the IHSA Class 4A Softball Super-Sectional on the campus of Illinois State University Monday.

East got seven hits off Alex Storako, the DePaul-bound pitcher from Lincoln-Way, but struggled to get a timely hit.

Kristina Bettis was Storako’s match in the pitcher’s circle, allowing just six hits through six innings. But four unearned runs and a two-run single by Strako in the seventh inning made the difference.

Lincoln-Way (29-3) advances to the state tournament in East Peoria. The Griffins will face Chicago Marist in a semifinal game Friday.

The Lancers season ends with a record of 30-7 and their first sectional championship in 10 seasons.

  Comments  

