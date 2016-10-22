Okawville Rockets standout guard chooses his college

Okawville High senior guard Noah Frederking, a former all-state player and former Belleville News-Democrat Player of the Year, on Saturday gave a verbal commitment to the University of Evansville.
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard averaged 20.4 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season while helping the Rockets (28-5) reach the Class 1A White Hall North Greene Sectional championship game. He is one of the top scorers in school history with 1,813 points, averaging 22 points as a sophomore and 18.6 points as a freshman.
Frederking also had a team-high 51 3-pointers last season.
Frederking has been a first-team BND All-Area selection all three years and as a sophomore was named Belleville News-Democrat Small-School Player of the Year.
The coach at Evansville is Marty Simmons, the former Lawrenceville High all-stater and former Southern Illinois University Edwardsville men’s basketball coach. The Purple Aces compete in the Missouri Valley Conference.
— In other metro-east basketball news, former Columbia High guard Jonathan Holmes has made the University of Arkansas Razorbacks as a walk-on. Holmes was Columbia’s top scorer last season, averaging 14.6 points per game with a team-leading 47 3-pointers.
